Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Resources
More Obituaries for James Fathergill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Fathergill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FATHERGILL James, 85, widower of Nellie, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in Lexington to the late Lillard and Martha Fathergill. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Gray, three brothers, and one sister. He is survived by his grandson, Michael (Shannon) King; two great-grandchildren, Rylei and Ashlin Powell; one brother, Frank Fathergill; one sister, Marybell (Bobby) Hager; two brothers-in-law, Buster Prather and Harvey Smith; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at 2 pm Saturday at Kerr Brothers Main Street. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm Friday. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -