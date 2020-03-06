|
|
FATHERGILL James, 85, widower of Nellie, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in Lexington to the late Lillard and Martha Fathergill. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Gray, three brothers, and one sister. He is survived by his grandson, Michael (Shannon) King; two great-grandchildren, Rylei and Ashlin Powell; one brother, Frank Fathergill; one sister, Marybell (Bobby) Hager; two brothers-in-law, Buster Prather and Harvey Smith; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at 2 pm Saturday at Kerr Brothers Main Street. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm Friday. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 6, 2020