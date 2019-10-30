|
|
|
James “Jim” Francis Minton or some closest to him knew him as “Just Plain Jim”, 89, of Versailles, KY passed away surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Jim was born on June 29, 1930 in Elizabethtown, KY to his late parents Bessie and Dan Minton. He proudly served his country in the Korean War as a member of the United States Army. Jim went on to travel the world working as a surveyor and often spoke of those fond memories of his adventures and the people he met along the way. Jim lived in Elizabethtown, KY until making Woodford County his home for over 60 years. Jim was a member of the American Legion for over 67 years, a Kentucky Colonel, a Kentucky River Commodore and the founding member of the Clifton Social Club. Jim is proceeded in death by his parents, sisters Barbara Abell and Helen Jane Hardy along with a brother, Yokum Minton. Jim leaves behind nephews: Tommy Hardy, Sandra Hardy both of Florida, Richard Abell of Lexington, KY, Dennis Abell of Florida and William Abell of Frankfort, KY. Jim was loved by and will be fondly remembered by his adoptive families the Kays of Versailles and McMahans of Elizabethtown, KY: Son James (Jamie) Kay, Grandchildren: James (Cara) Kay, Emily (William) Downey and great-grandchildren: Kieran, Kyan & Isla James Kay and Amelia and Will Downey. McMahans: Barbara Jean and Kelly McMahan, Karen Willmoth and Kimberly Black. Jim was loved by many friends whom he thought of as family as well: Jim Strong, Mary Agnes Minton, Bimbo and Mitzi Horn, Doug and Elizabeth Watson, Neenee and Bill Ahern, Tommy and Bonnie Kay, John and Brenda Kay along with many more. A celebration for life will be on his birthday in 2020 at the Kentucky River and an immediate celebration of life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Downey residence at 188 Broadway St. Versailles, KY from 2-5pm. Jim had requested that any gracious donations be made to the . Online guestbook at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 30, 2019