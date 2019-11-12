|
|
|
James Frederick Moore, 73 Born in Ashland, KY on February 28, 1946 to James William and Valonia Rayfield Moore. Fred died at home on November 7 following a long illness. There will be no formal services. Fred Moore was a graduate of Paul Blazer High School and attended Morehead State University and the University of Kentucky. Fred was a U.S. Army Veteran serving for two years in Berlin, Germany, where he guarded Rudolf Hess at Spandau Prison. He later worked as a civilian electrician in South Vietnam and back in Kentucky. He was a co-owner of High on Rose and the Thoroughbred restaurants. He worked as a chef at various restaurants around Lexington including Keeneland Race Course, where he learned to make his much desired bread pudding, and most recently at the Lexington Club. Fred was a repository of approximately one million corny jokes. He was a clever, fun, loving friend, son, brother and uncle. All who knew Fred will miss his wit and his love. He is survived by brothers: Lou Moore (Bev), Greg Moore (Cathie); sister Katie HIntze (Bill); nieces and nephews: Danny Hintze, Billy Hintze, Holly Jenkins, Shea Herron, Collin Elam, Ashley Anderson and Cameron Moore. Thanks for the caring support given by friends, the staff of the 5th floor of the VA Hospital and Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 12, 2019