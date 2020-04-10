|
|
|
James Glenn Thorstad, 96, widower of Peggy Thorstad passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Daisy Hill Senior Living Community. He was born on September 17, 1923 in Marion Township, Waushara County, Wisconsin to the late Clarence I. and Stella Simonson Thorstad. He was a 1941 graduate of Thorton Township High School in Harvey, IL and attended Loyola University, Chicago, IL. He was an accountant for William Olson & Company in Chicago, IL, and was a long- time member of Faith Lutheran Church in Lexington. James will be lovingly remembered by his children, Pat (Douglas) True, Versailles, Glenn (Pam) Thorstad, Lexington, grandchildren, Kevin True, Versailles, James (Kelly) True, Lancaster, Amber (Daniel) Hall, Lexington, great- grandchildren, Paige, Wyatt, Austin, and Garrett True. Due to the current gathering restrictions, services will be private, and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Morris Holden Lutheran Church, N3388 State Road 152, Wautoma, WI 54982 or Norwegian American Genealogical Center & Naeseth Library, 415 West Main Street, Madison, WI 53703-3116. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on James’s tribute wall online at www.BlackburnandWard.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 10, 2020