Mr. James Gregory "Greg" Wray, age 57, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in the Medical Center At Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was the son of James Earl and Maina Gay (Graham) Wray, and was also preceded in death by a brother Jeffery "Dodie" Wray. He is survived by his daughter, Brianna (and Noah) Carroll of Monticello, Kentucky, a brother Perry Wray of Albany, Kentucky, a grandson, Oliver Carroll, with several aunts, uncles, cousins, with many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mr. James Gregory "Greg" Wray will be conducted Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 4:00 pm (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home, with Bro. Scott Cooksey officiating. Burial will Follow in the Peolia Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 1:00 pm (CST) on Sunday, until time of service. In lieu of flowers contributions to help pay final expenses would be appreciated and may left at the funeral home. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 2, 2019