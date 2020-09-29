HARRISON James Haywood "Jim" September 9, 1937 September 25, 2020. Graveside funeral services for James Haywood "Jim" Harrison, 83, of Calvary, GA, are on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Tired Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Whigham, GA. His nephews, Steve Harrison and Don Harrison will officiate. Mr. Harrison passed away at his sister's home in Calvary, GA, on Friday, September 25, 2020. Mr. Harrison was born on September 9, 1937, in Calvary, GA, to the late Joe Harrison and Archie Lou Johnson Harrison. He served his country in the United States Army. He married Lorraine Meade Harrison, who preceded him in death on November 10, 2016. He was a graduate of Cairo High School and later received his degree in criminal justice. He retired from the United States Federal Bureau of Prisons serving in law enforcement. He was of the Primitive Baptist faith. He was a true southern gentleman, a loving husband, dad, granddad, brother, uncle and dear friend. He and his wife were active member of the Rhythm Round Dance Club in Lexington, KY and he was an active member in the square dance clubs in this area until COVID-19. Survivors include: his step-children, Gary Brown, Teresa Brown Willoughby, both of Georgetown, KY; grandchildren, Willie Dukes, Katie Dukes Reddick, both of Indiana; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn Taylor of Calvary, GA, Grace Hunter of Calvary, GA; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife; daughter, Donna Harrison Dukes; sister, Esther Waunell Harrison; brothers, Donald Laverne, Buenah Clyde Harrison. Guests may sign the online register at www.clarkfuneral.com
.