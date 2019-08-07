|
HAVENS James (Jim) Hobart of Lexington passed away at his home on July 19, 2019, following a brief illness. He was 98 years old. Jim was married to the late Gale Duff Havens, who passed away in 2009. Jim's brothers, Joe Havens of London, KY and Charles Havens of Pensacola, FL, also predeceased him. Jim is survived by his niece and her spouse, Shelby Havens and Jack Kulas of Gainesville, FL, his cousin, Linda Bryant and her spouse Ival Bryant, of Frenchburg, KY, and a stepson in Lexington. Jim earned a bachelors degree in chemistry at Transylvania University. He worked as a research engineer at UK for 30 years. During World War II, Jim flew combat missions in the USAAF as a flight engineer in a heavy bombardment squadron in the South Pacific. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Jim's life at Crestwood Christian Church on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 7, 2019