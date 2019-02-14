|
HOWARD James Michael, was received in Jesus' loving embrace on January 23, 2019. A native of Lexington, he was the son of Donald Wayne Howard (deceased) and Joyce Russell Howard. Jim graduated from Cincinnati Bible College and served as a minister at churches in Kentucky, Florida, Texas and California. No matter where he lived, Jim loved cheering for the UK Wildcats and sharing the message of God's grace and love. Survivors include his wife Kristie Jent Howard, mom Joyce Russell Howard, twin sister Dawn Drummond (Jeff), and sister Amy Castle (Tom). There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, February 16th at 11:00, Southland Christian Church (5001 Harrodsburg Road, Building B, Theater 81). Doors will open at 10:15. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 14, 2019