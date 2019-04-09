Resources More Obituaries for James Hylton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Hylton

Obituary Flowers On Saturday, April 6th, 2019, James Maxwell Hylton passed away at the age of 87 years old. Max was born November 24th, 1931 in Webbville, KY. He was a retired heavy equipment operator and for his pastimes he found great pleasure in tending to his farm, knife making, whittling, and, in general, creating things from, as he called it, "junk". He was preceded in death by his wife Paula Jean Hylton. He is survived by his son, James T. (Debra) Hylton of Webbville, KY, three grandchildren Jesse (Amy) Hylton of Louisa, KY, Taylor (Sarah) Hylton of Webbville, KY, Katie (Chance) Westerfield of Pippa Passes, KY, and five great-grandchildren Grace, Anna, Kyra, Griffin, Josiah. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Young Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Young Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Taylor Hylton and Pastor Jesse Hylton officiating. Burial will follow in the Hylton Family Cemetery on Lick Fork in Webbville, Kentucky. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Hylton. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries