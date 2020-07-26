Mr. James J. Shannon, Jr., 88, passed away at Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on Friday, July 17, 2020. Mr. Shannon was the son of the late James Jackson Shannon and Virginia Walker Hisle Shannon of Richmond, KY. He had been an attorney since 1956 and was associated with the firm Ecton and Shannon, PLLC. He was a developer of Highland Park, which is on land that had been in his family since 1894. A banker, historian, musician, and civic leader, he had also served as acting Judge of Madison County and the Madison Circuit Courts. He was a former Assistant Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and served for 10 years as Chairman of the Richmond Board of Adjustments. In 1986, Mr. Shannon received the Richmond Chamber of Commerce Wallace G. Maffett Award and was also designated “Citizen of the Year of Madison County” for his service to the community as the organizing chairman of the Madison County Bicentennial. As President of the Historical Society, he raised funds and published two county histories entitled Madison County – Two Hundred Years in Retrospect and Madison County – Rediscovered. Funds from the sale of these books were used to celebrate the Fort Boonesborough Bicentennial which included a large celebration of 30,000 people. Mr. Shannon spearheaded the community efforts to save and restore the “Miller House” on Court House Square as well as the old Richmond High School which is now the Telford YMCA. He was instrumental in acquiring, renovating, and furnishing “Mount Pleasant,” the former headquarters of the Madison County Historical Society. Much of the antique furnishings are now in “Irvington” in the Richmond City Park. He conducted art and craft shows at White Hall State Shrine to raise funds to place the General Green Clay portrait and two Cassius Clay portraits in the residence as well as a marble copy of the bust of Cassius Marcellus Clay from the original sculptor, Joel Hart. He raised funds to place a flagpole monument at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. As General President of the Sons of the Revolution, Mr. Shannon established a headquarters fund for this organization at Fraunces Tavern in New York City, where General George Washington said farewell to his officers in the Long Room after the American Revolution. He presided over a ceremony laying a wreath on the tomb of General Washington on his 250th birthday at Mount Vernon in Virginia, assisted by John Augustine Washington and the Marquis de Chumbrum, a descendant of the General Lafayette. At the 1982 Yorktown celebration, he presented two bronze busts of General Rochambeau and Admiral De Grasse to the Victory Center assisted by the Count and Marquis Rochambeau and the Count DeGrasse of France. Mr. Shannon was a former Vice President of the Richmond Chamber of Commerce, former President of the Richmond Rotary Club, and former Chairman of the Madison County Chapter of the American Red Cross. He served for 25 years as President of the Madison County Historical Society and was an Emeritus Director and 15-year Treasurer of the Telford Community Center (now YMCA).From 1979-1982 he was General President of the Sons of the Revolution, 1776. Mr. Shannon served as Senior Honorary National Vice President of the Children of the American Revolution, President of the Clark and Madison County Fort Boonesborough Bicentennial Commission, and co-Founder of the Society of Boonesborough, 1775. He served during the terms of three Kentucky Governors as a member of the Kentucky Heritage Commission. He was an Emeritus Director and former treasurer of the Willis Memorial Award Board for Kentucky Preservation Awards, and a member of Kentucky Historical Events Commissions and was a former member of the President’s Advisory Council of Berea College. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Richmond where he had served as a Deacon.He is survived by a nephew and two nieces, Walter G. Ecton, Jr. (Kathy) of Richmond, KY and Virginia Shannon Saunier (Ed) and Mary Jane Rush (Ray), both of Winchester, KY, six great nieces and nephews, one first cousin Ann Dunn Hisle Cook (Ted), and two close friends, Francesco Bartella and Denver Music, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Shannon will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Richmond Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Telford YMCA 1100 E. Main St. Richmond, Ky in memory of Jim. The Combs, Parsons, & Collins Funeral Home, Richmond, is in charge of the arrangements.



