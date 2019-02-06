JONES James Dudley, 77, husband of 57 years to Jeanette Beckley Jones, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at Central Baptist Hospital. He was a beloved son, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, neighbor and friend to many and will be missed greatly by all. Jim was born in Lexington, KY on June 11, 1941 to George and Viola Jones and graduated from Henry Clay High School in 1959. Along with his brother, William "Bill" Jones, he was co-owner and operator of Graphic Film, Inc. until his retirement. He was an avid UK sports fan and enjoyed the many friends he made over on "the hill" watching the games and sharing everyday life. Besides his wife, Jim is survived by his father, George Dudley Jones, Lexington, KY; daughters, LeAnne (Dr. William) Witt, Lexington, KY, Lynn (Joel) Warneke, Austin, TX and Karen (Greg) Ruber, Lexington, KY; grandchildren, William, Charles and Alexa Witt, Nicholas and Ava Ruber, and Beck Warneke; brother, William "Bill" (Janet) Jones, Lexington, KY; brother-in-law, Sonny (Dawn) Beckley, Lexington, KY; sisters-in-law, Jonene (Earl) Baugh, Waterloo, IA, Jana Ransdell, Versailles, KY; nephew, Darrell (Amy) Jones, Boonsboro, MD; niece, Jennifer Yates, Lexington, KY; and a host of close extended family that loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his mother, Viola Sacra Jones. Services will be held 12:30 pm Fri., Feb. 8, by Dr. Carl Peters at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 pm Thurs., Feb. 7 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Anchor Baptist Church-Dash to Freedom Fund, 3601 Winthrop Drive, Lexington, KY 40514, and we would like to thank the ministers for their comfort and support over the last few days of Dad's life. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary