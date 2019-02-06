Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Jones


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JONES James Dudley, 77, husband of 57 years to Jeanette Beckley Jones, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at Central Baptist Hospital. He was a beloved son, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, neighbor and friend to many and will be missed greatly by all. Jim was born in Lexington, KY on June 11, 1941 to George and Viola Jones and graduated from Henry Clay High School in 1959. Along with his brother, William "Bill" Jones, he was co-owner and operator of Graphic Film, Inc. until his retirement. He was an avid UK sports fan and enjoyed the many friends he made over on "the hill" watching the games and sharing everyday life. Besides his wife, Jim is survived by his father, George Dudley Jones, Lexington, KY; daughters, LeAnne (Dr. William) Witt, Lexington, KY, Lynn (Joel) Warneke, Austin, TX and Karen (Greg) Ruber, Lexington, KY; grandchildren, William, Charles and Alexa Witt, Nicholas and Ava Ruber, and Beck Warneke; brother, William "Bill" (Janet) Jones, Lexington, KY; brother-in-law, Sonny (Dawn) Beckley, Lexington, KY; sisters-in-law, Jonene (Earl) Baugh, Waterloo, IA, Jana Ransdell, Versailles, KY; nephew, Darrell (Amy) Jones, Boonsboro, MD; niece, Jennifer Yates, Lexington, KY; and a host of close extended family that loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his mother, Viola Sacra Jones. Services will be held 12:30 pm Fri., Feb. 8, by Dr. Carl Peters at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 pm Thurs., Feb. 7 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Anchor Baptist Church-Dash to Freedom Fund, 3601 Winthrop Drive, Lexington, KY 40514, and we would like to thank the ministers for their comfort and support over the last few days of Dad's life.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.