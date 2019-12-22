|
James Kevin Charters, 78, passed away at his home on Friday, December 20, 2019. Mr. Charters was a resident of Springfield, Ohio and after receiving his Juris Doctor degree from The University of Kentucky College of Law, decided to make Kentucky his permanent home. Survivors include his wife, Pamela Charters; Son, Martin (Teresa) Charters; Daughter, Mary Claire Charters (Thomas) Gilbert; Granddaughter, J. Danielle (Clyde Madison) Charters; Foster Daughter, Emma Buckler; Sister, Elaine Charters and many nephews and nieces who were lovingly remembered. Mr. Charters was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Helen Charters; Brothers, Michael and Edward Charters; Nephew, Michael Charters and former wife, Kathleen Kearns Charters. He was loved dearly by his family and will be greatly missed. A funeral service will not be held, however, any memorial contributions may be sent to Bluegrass Hospice Care of Lexington, Kentucky; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital of Memphis, Tennessee, and Lexington Humane Society. Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 22, 2019