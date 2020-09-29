1/1
James L. Baumgardner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAUMGARDNER, James L., 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his home. Born Nov. 12, 1928 in Louisville, he was a son of the late Samuel Baschel and Pearl Jo Roberts Baumgardner. Jim had been the owner/operator of Standard Business Machines in Lexington for over 50 years and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Survivors include a son, Jeff (Lisa) Baumgardner; 2 daughters, Kristi B. (Fred) Almgren, and Katie B. (Tommy) Ruxer; 6 grandchildren, Casen (Maggie Noelle) Baumgardner, Katelyn Baumgardner, Chase (Dana) Almgren, Kendall Almgren, Maddie Ruxer and Oakland Ruxer; a great granddaughter, Evelyn Baumgardner; and a sister, Geraldine Isaac. He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Baumgardner and a sister, Norma Jones. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by the Rev. Phil Richardson with burial to follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 5 8 pm Wed, Sept. 30 at the funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Veterans Affairs, 1101 Veterans Dr., Lexington, KY 40502.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Service
11:00 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 28, 2020
Jeff and Kristi,
Terri and I were so sorry to learn of your father's passing. I cherish good times as children and later in life. Jim was like a father figure for a very long time.. He helped us through some hard times and thank him for it..
God bless you and your family during this time. Much love, David and Terri.
David Riggins
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved