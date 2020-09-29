BAUMGARDNER, James L., 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his home. Born Nov. 12, 1928 in Louisville, he was a son of the late Samuel Baschel and Pearl Jo Roberts Baumgardner. Jim had been the owner/operator of Standard Business Machines in Lexington for over 50 years and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Survivors include a son, Jeff (Lisa) Baumgardner; 2 daughters, Kristi B. (Fred) Almgren, and Katie B. (Tommy) Ruxer; 6 grandchildren, Casen (Maggie Noelle) Baumgardner, Katelyn Baumgardner, Chase (Dana) Almgren, Kendall Almgren, Maddie Ruxer and Oakland Ruxer; a great granddaughter, Evelyn Baumgardner; and a sister, Geraldine Isaac. He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Baumgardner and a sister, Norma Jones. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by the Rev. Phil Richardson with burial to follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 5 8 pm Wed, Sept. 30 at the funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Veterans Affairs, 1101 Veterans Dr., Lexington, KY 40502.



