James L. Kimble, 77, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler, KY. Born on July 22, 1943 in Cynthiana, KY, he was a son of the late Frances Hope Childers Kimble and Hord Mason Kimble, Sr. After earning his Bachelors Degree in Political Science from the University of Kentucky, Jim completed his Masters Degree and Rank I in Education from Northern Kentucky University. On August 13, 1966, he married Linda Stafford Kimble, and his dear wife survives his passing. He taught high school for several years in Cincinnati, before returning to Falmouth and teaching for four years at Pendleton High School. In 1969 he became the PVA
for Pendleton County, where he worked for 30 years. A member of Knox Presbyterian Church in Cincinnati, Jim was always active in the community, serving as a member of the former Jaycees, a board member of Kincaid Regional Theatre, and a volunteer fire-fighter in Falmouth. He was an avid runner and cyclist. Jim also loved photography, and many area families trusted him to capture special moments in their lives including many weddings and anniversaries. In addition to his best friend and wife of 54 years, Linda, he is survived by two daughters: Hope Kimble Hall (Robert) of Independence, KY and Jo Kimble Nunemaker (Michael) of Lancaster, KY; two grandsons: Alec Hall and Ethan Hall; and a host of extended family and friends. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Hord Mason Kimble, Jr. and his sister, Daisy Ann Kimble Kenner. A private gathering will be held at a future date. Memorials are suggested to the Pendleton County Public Library: 801 S. Robbins Avenue, Falmouth, KY 41040 Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, is entrusted with his arrangements.