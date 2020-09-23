1/
James L. "Jimmy" Perkins
James L. “Jimmy” Perkins, 78, passed away Sun, Sept 20, 2020. Jimmy was born on June 6, 1942 to the late J.W. and Mabel Perkins in Lex, KY. Jimmy served in the U.S. Army and was a lifelong beef cattle and tobacco farmer. He was a dedicated father and beloved grandfather. Jimmy is survived by his children, Randy (Janie) and Leigh Ann (Jeff); grandchildren, Brooke, Tara, and Seth (Megan); brother, Victor, and 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Pat Perkins. Visitation for Jimmy will be on Thurs, Sept 24th from 11am – 1pm at Milward –Southland located at 391 Southland Dr., with funeral service beginning at 1pm. Interment will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Mask usage, capacity restrictions, and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to during these events. To share a remembrance of Jimmy or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
