49, departed this life April 13, 2020 after a 4-year battle with leukemia. Born in Dayton, Ohio, he resided in Lexington, Kentucky since childhood except for a brief job relocation to Indianapolis, Indiana. He was preceded in death by an older brother, Eugene (Geno) Lewis. Jimmy was the 4th child of James B. Thomas, Jr. and Patricia Thomas. He was a life-long member of the House of God, Inc. He was an employee of the University of Kentucky for many years. After a diagnosis of acute myeloma leukemia, the day after his birthday September 9, 2015, he became an advocate in raising awareness for the need for more African-American bone marrow donors. He fought leukemia 5 times with the assistance of 2 bone marrow donations from his mother. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and totally devoted parents, James and Patricia Thomas. His supportive and loving sister, Jovonna Wadkins-Smith, his devoted caregiver and loving sister, Latricia (David) Walker, Godbrothers Tony (Rondale) Browder and Bishop Brian O. White, many foster brothers and sisters, his nephews and nieces whom he loved with all his heart and a host of great nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and Godchildren who loved him dearly and supported him on his journey. He is also survived by his support system which also includes thousands of Facebook friends from all over the world, his church families of The Greater Shabak House of God, New Hope Missionary Baptist (Bettye Long) and the House of God, Inc
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 19, 2020