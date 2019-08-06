|
James K. “Jimmy” Lay, 44, husband of Charity Lay, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY. He was born on January 6, 1975 in Woodford County, Kentucky, the son of William, Sr. and Janet Wethington Lay. Jimmy graduated from Woodford County High School in 1993, was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy and an employee of Sylvania Ledvance. He was an avid fisherman and a loving husband, father, brother, son and friend. Jimmy will be forever remembered by his loving wife, Charity Fryman Lay, children, James Nicholas “Nick” Lay, Dawson Hunter Lay, Kamryn Gregory Lay, Kinsley Addison Lay, all of Georgetown, his parents, Janet and William Lay, Sr., Versailles, , sister, Sherri (Shon) Ping, Versailles, brother, Billy (Kae) Lay, Jr., Lawrenceburg, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway Street, Versailles, KY, 40383. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 8, 2019 also at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at Rose Crest Cemetery, Versailles, KY. Serving as pallbearers will be, Shon Ping, Nick Lay, Dawson Lay, Kamryn Lay, Logan Ping, Chandler Ping and Terry Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be, William Lay, Sr., Kinsley Lay, Ryland Ping, Wayne Courtney, Jerry Ashbrook, Brad Story, Mike Ammons and Kelly Briscoe. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 6, 2019