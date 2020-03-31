|
James “Jim” Lee Johnson, 67, passed away in the afternoon of Friday, March 27, 2020. Jim was born on July 22, 1952 to the late Carl and Mamie Johnson in Lexington, Kentucky. They moved to Lexington from the river village of Tyrone outside Lawrenceburg in 1961 following the tragic drowning of his brother. He was wed to his high school sweetheart and soulmate Deborah Jean Hannah on June 30, 1973, and together they celebrated 34 years of marriage until her passing in July of 2007 after a long struggle with MS. Jim was a student of the University of Kentucky before leaving to pursue a larger role in the family restaurant business in which he eventually inherited ownership along with his brother in-law John Hannah. The now-closed Sandy’s Steak House was a longtime staple and favorite amongst Frankfort locals since the early 70’s. After retiring from the restaurant business, Jim remained active as a courier for the Herald Leader for a number of years. An avid fly fisherman with an encyclopedic knowledge of UK basketball and football, Jim passed along his love of the outdoors and sports to his two sons, James and Kenny whom both reside in Lexington. Truly “old school” to the end, Jim might have been the last person in the 21st century to not possess an email address and for that, we salute him with a printed obituary. He is further survived by his granddaughter, Stirling Johnson. A private ceremony will be held at Lawrenceburg Cemetery with a celebration of life to commence at a later date. In honor of his legacy, the family requests memorial donations be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. To share a remembrance of Jim or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 31, 2020