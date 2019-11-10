Home

James Lee Moore

James Lee Moore Obituary
61, was born April 14, 1958, in Lexington to the late Harry Moore and Aline Brown. Jimmy was an amazing, special, wonderful man. Jimmy had the kindest heart, he was the best husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend that anyone could ask to have. He is survived by his wife Katherine Green, a daughter Tanisha, seven siblings, Kay(Dudley) Bell, Jr. Pauline Gunn, Frank( Mary Margaret) Brown, Wasim( Cecelia) Muhammad, Taslima Abdullah, Donna Brown and Donald (Vicky) Brown; two aunts Emma Moore and Pearline Brown a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends including Stephon, Candie, and Ollie . Jimmy was a great man and will truly be missed. Arrangements by Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 10, 2019
