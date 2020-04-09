Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home
425 Race St.
Lexington, KY 40508
859-255-7633
Resources
More Obituaries for James Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Leon "Smitty" Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Leon "Smitty" Smith Obituary
89, went to eternal rest March 24, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Indian Fields, KY to the late William S. & Eva Miller Smith, the sixth of eight siblings and the last surviving one. After moving to Lexington in the middle 1950’s, because he was a Christian he became a faithful member of First African Baptist Church. He became well known as “Smitty” as he worked in his many jobs, i.e. bartending, serving parties, throughout his life with his infectious smile and “gift of gab”. He made everyone feel special, truly “a people’s person”. He will be remembered in 2 areas, Maitre’d at Columbia Steakhouse and Deputy Sheriff at the Fayette County Sheriff Department. Lovingly remembered by his son, Goria Cunningham, (TN), daughter, Joyce Smith (KY), 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, special nephew Sewell E. Jackson, (OH), many generations of nieces and nephews, other relatives and a plethora of friends and associates. Drive-by/walk-by view only visitation Friday 6-8pm Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home – Please no physical interactions. Private gravesite services Saturday 12:00 (noon) Hillcrest Cemetery, Winchester, KY. A public memorial service will be conducted at a later date
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -