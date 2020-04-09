|
|
89, went to eternal rest March 24, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Indian Fields, KY to the late William S. & Eva Miller Smith, the sixth of eight siblings and the last surviving one. After moving to Lexington in the middle 1950’s, because he was a Christian he became a faithful member of First African Baptist Church. He became well known as “Smitty” as he worked in his many jobs, i.e. bartending, serving parties, throughout his life with his infectious smile and “gift of gab”. He made everyone feel special, truly “a people’s person”. He will be remembered in 2 areas, Maitre’d at Columbia Steakhouse and Deputy Sheriff at the Fayette County Sheriff Department. Lovingly remembered by his son, Goria Cunningham, (TN), daughter, Joyce Smith (KY), 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, special nephew Sewell E. Jackson, (OH), many generations of nieces and nephews, other relatives and a plethora of friends and associates. Drive-by/walk-by view only visitation Friday 6-8pm Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home – Please no physical interactions. Private gravesite services Saturday 12:00 (noon) Hillcrest Cemetery, Winchester, KY. A public memorial service will be conducted at a later date
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 9, 2020