MAXBERRY James Leslie, 82, passed from this life to our heavenly Father on October 8, 2020. Born May 30, 1938 in Keene, KY, to the late Parker & Esther (Stovall) Maxberry. He grew up in Lexington, KY where he played basketball and graduated from Dunbar High School (1956). He was the beloved husband of 52 years to the late Charlesmarie (McCann) Maxberry; devoted father to Jonathan (Stephanie) Maxberry, Culver City, CA; Joy Maxberry (Judge Dwayne) Woodruff, Pittsburgh, PA; Jerald Maxberry, deceased; Jamye (Bobby) Wilkerson & Jenyce (Michael) Graves, of Lexington, KY. James worked as Assistant Manager at Photo Center, Cameraman at WLEX-TV, and finally Supervisor at IBM for 29 years, retiring in 1990. He also owned and operated both Lime House & Bryan Liquors until 2012. He was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church and served as the church van driver upon retirement. An avid UK & Pittsburgh Steelers Fan, he was a UK Football Season ticket holder with life-long best friend, Vertner Taylor. With his wife, he served as Host Parent for UK Football Players, Obama campaign surrogate host, and Mentor for African American students at Harrison Elementary. Together, they traveled the world on cruises, bus trips with his Apex Men's Club and attended graduations and weddings of their children and grandchildren all over the U.S. A few of James' last big trips were to Alaska for the opening of his granddaughter's medical practice, to California to celebrate his granddaughter's graduation, and just last month he traveled to Louisville to visit another granddaughter's new home; he will be sorely missed. James was the cherished only brother to 3 elder sisters, Estella Maxberry, Sarah Newby & Annie Maxberry-Lackey, all of Lexington; grandfather "Pepa" to 9, Jillian Woodruff, MD (Christopher Gay, MD), Anchorage, Alaska; Jenyce Woodruff, Esq. (Stanley Colimon) Philadelphia; Capt. John (Brittany) Woodruff, Esq., Cherrypoint, NC; Jandyce Wilkerson, Pittsburgh; Janel Wilkerson, Louisville; Jerad Maxberry & Jenna Maxberry, California; Jordan Graves, Lafayette, IN & Justin Graves, Lexington; great-grandfather to 10, Uncle, Cousin, and a loyal friend to many. A socially distanced, walk-thru visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15th from 5-8pm at O.L. Hughes & Sons Mortuary-322 E. 3rd St. in Lexington. Graveside services will be held on Friday, Oct. 16th, 2020 at 12 noon at Evergreen Memory Gardens (Paris Pike/Lexington Rd.) with Pastor Gerald L. Smith officiating.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
O. L. Hughes and Sons Mortuary - Lexington
322 East 3rd Street
Lexington, KY 40508
(859) 233-7112
