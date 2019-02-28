Home

Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
View Map
James M. Hopwood, 56, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. He is survived by his parents Roger and Nancy Hopwood, Nicholasville, Ky; sons Dr. Andrew Hopwood (fiancé, Dr. Harini Karunasiri), Michael Hopwood, and Chris Hopwood; sister Rebecca Hopwood Labrillazo (Leo); niece, Mikayla Labrillazo; and nephew, Lucas Labrillazo, many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and also Melanie Settles Hopwood. Jim is a graduate of Jessamine County High School and the University of Kentucky. He was employed by the USDA. Jim was a gifted musician and avid reader. He loved to play and listen to all types of music. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, March 2 at Betts and West Funeral Home in Nicholasville, KY from 12 - 3pm. We are inviting anyone who wants to speak, share a story, poem, funny time to share anything. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers we are requesting donations to: Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, PO Box 105, Glenolden PA 19036.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 28, 2019
