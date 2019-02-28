|
James M. Hopwood, 56, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. He is survived by his parents Roger and Nancy Hopwood, Nicholasville, Ky; sons Dr. Andrew Hopwood (fiancé, Dr. Harini Karunasiri), Michael Hopwood, and Chris Hopwood; sister Rebecca Hopwood Labrillazo (Leo); niece, Mikayla Labrillazo; and nephew, Lucas Labrillazo, many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and also Melanie Settles Hopwood. Jim is a graduate of Jessamine County High School and the University of Kentucky. He was employed by the USDA. Jim was a gifted musician and avid reader. He loved to play and listen to all types of music. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, March 2 at Betts and West Funeral Home in Nicholasville, KY from 12 - 3pm. We are inviting anyone who wants to speak, share a story, poem, funny time to share anything. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers we are requesting donations to: Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, PO Box 105, Glenolden PA 19036.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 28, 2019