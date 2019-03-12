Resources More Obituaries for James Lewis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Madison Lewis

James Madison Lewis, 68, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 at his home. "Jamera" fought a good fight and will truly be missed for his great heart and his giving spirit. He was born on September 22, 1950 to the late Harry Lee and Emily (Willis) Lewis. He was a member of Great Crossing Missionary Baptist Church. He is survived by his companion, JoAnn Wilson; three sons, Alphonzo (Fonny) Wilson, Duane Anthony Christopher, and Taron Tremayne Lewis (Junic Clay); one daughter, Crystal M. Lewis (Derek Bradshaw); six sisters, Sandra Lewis, Betty Williams, Phyllis (Duwan) Jackson, Emily (Larry) Williams, Judith (Steve) Washington, and Judy (Rocky) Hawkins; four brothers, Tony (Sicerea) Lewis, Keith (Tina) Lewis, Russell Lewis, and Carl (Daphne) Lewis. Fourteen grandkids, one great grandchild, a host of nieces and nephews, and many friends in the community. Jamie loved being around his grandchildren, his nieces and his nephews while entertaining and spending time with them. Jamie never met a stranger and made everyone feel welcome. In addition to his parents, Jamie was preceded in death by his daughter, Jamia Cantrecia Lewis; one brother, Harry Lewis; one brother-in-law, Andy Williams; one sister-in-law, Kathy Lewis; and lifelong friend, Corneil Frazier. Graveside service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Georgetown Cemetery with Rev. Fred Patterson. Visitation will be 10:00-10:45am, Wednesday at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 12, 2019