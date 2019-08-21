Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for James McGibbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James McGibbins


1958 - 2019
Send Flowers
James McGibbins Obituary
James Dean McGibbins, 61, Smith Lane, Lancaster, Kentucky died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Ephraim McDowell Hospital. James was born on May 7, 1958 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Elmer Lewis McGibbins and Mary Payne Wilson. Survivors include a daughter, Ashley Hager and a son, James Dean McGibbins, Jr., brothers, Paul Wilson, Ricky Wilson, Darrelle Wilson and Shane Wilson, sisters, Tina Capps Wilson, Tasha Osborne and Patsy Johnson, 10 grandchildren and other family members. Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Eli Johnson officiating, visitation will be from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM. The family has chosen cremation after the service. Online guestbook www. BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.