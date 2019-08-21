|
James Dean McGibbins, 61, Smith Lane, Lancaster, Kentucky died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Ephraim McDowell Hospital. James was born on May 7, 1958 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Elmer Lewis McGibbins and Mary Payne Wilson. Survivors include a daughter, Ashley Hager and a son, James Dean McGibbins, Jr., brothers, Paul Wilson, Ricky Wilson, Darrelle Wilson and Shane Wilson, sisters, Tina Capps Wilson, Tasha Osborne and Patsy Johnson, 10 grandchildren and other family members. Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Eli Johnson officiating, visitation will be from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM. The family has chosen cremation after the service. Online guestbook www. BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 21, 2019