James Anthony Mulder, 56, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Bluegrass Hospice Care Center. Born on June 15, 1963 in Versailles, Kentucky, he was the son of the late John William Mulder and the late Georgia Bell Lyvers Howard. James was a groom at Keeneland Racetrack and a member of The House of Prayer Versailles. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a sister, Myrtle Louise Mulder, brothers, Robert Mulder and Will Mulder. James is survived by his wife, Lorene Watkins Mulder, Lexington, sons, Blake Anthony (Kelly) Mulder, Ohio, Bobby Mulder, Frankfort, stepdaughter, Renee (Dalton) Wilcoxson, brother, Maurice (Glenda) Mulder, Versailles, sisters, Mae Mulder and Patricia Howard, both of Versailles, grandchildren, Blake Mulder, Jr., Nevaeh Mulder, Brooke Mulder, Adeline Wilcoxson, Tobias Ryder, uncles, William (Susie) Lyvers, J.C. (Carolyn) Lyvers, James (Dorothy) Lyvers, special friends, Frank and Shelly Columbia, Christina Rose, Brandon and Caitlyn Daugherty and Bethany Griffith, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home with Bishop Rodney Douglas officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will follow the service at Steele Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 12, 2019