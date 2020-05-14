HOLMAN James Oliver, 80, husband of 60 years to Charlotte Ann Holman, died Saturday, May 9th, 2020. Born in New Zion, KY, he was the son of the late Oliver and Pearlena Holman. He served in the U.S. Army for 25 years and the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years (retired). He was a member and a deacon of Main Street Baptist Church. Survivors other than his wife are his children, Gary Lee Holman Sr. (Traci) and Dale Stevenson Holman (Tina). Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Private Services by Smith & Smith Funeral Home.



