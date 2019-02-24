|
|
|
James O'Neil Parker, 91, husband of Everine W. Grimes Parker, Burnside, Kentucky, died on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. James was born on August 16, 1927 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Willie Parker and Hattie Parker. He was an Army Veteran and retired from the Lexington Cemetery Company. He is survived by children Hattie (Danny) Cross, Rilda (James) Peel, James (Tonia) Hayes Parker and Jack Parker, five grandchildren and 13 grandchildren. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, February 27, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Danny Cross officiating. Visitation will be 5-9:00PM, Tuesday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Lexington Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 24, 2019
