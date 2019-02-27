POWELL James William, Jr., 75, husband of Patricia Manon Powell for 50 years, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. Born in Toledo, OH on January 18, 1944, he was the son of the late James William Powell, Sr. and Beulah Lee Smith Powell. Mr. Powell served his country in the U.S. Navy, where he was a Seabee in the Construction Battalion. He was a Mason and a member of the RM Sirkle Lodge #954. He worked at and owned Kitchen Planning Center; then worked at K-I Lumber where he designed and sold kitchens for 10 years. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind to cherish his memory, four siblings, Gary Powell, Barry Powell, Mary Margaret Tarry, and Lisa Marie Mann; one uncle, Ben (Wanda) Powell; as well as several aunts, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Powell. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m Thursday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home- Main Street. An intermission will be held for one hour prior to the service. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A committal service will take place at Lexington Cemetery and will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Lexington Humane Society, Cumberland Tri-City News, or RM Sirkle Lodge #954. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary