James Preston "Jake" Russell Obituary
RUSSELL James Preston "Jake", 87 widower of Elnora Davis Russell, died Sat. Born in Jessamine Co., KY son the late Preston and Ida Virginia Jackson Russell; he was also preceded in death by 3 children, Teresa, Tim and Rex Hardin. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and a US Army Veteran, Korean Conflict. Survivors are, three children, Otis (Paula) Hardin, Jr., Pamela J. (Dwight) Hughes and Kim Hardin Badgett; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services 11am Thurs, Shiloh Baptist Church. Visitation at 10am.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 8, 2019
