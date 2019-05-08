|
RUSSELL James Preston "Jake", 87 widower of Elnora Davis Russell, died Sat. Born in Jessamine Co., KY son the late Preston and Ida Virginia Jackson Russell; he was also preceded in death by 3 children, Teresa, Tim and Rex Hardin. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and a US Army Veteran, Korean Conflict. Survivors are, three children, Otis (Paula) Hardin, Jr., Pamela J. (Dwight) Hughes and Kim Hardin Badgett; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services 11am Thurs, Shiloh Baptist Church. Visitation at 10am.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 8, 2019