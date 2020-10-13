1/2
James R. "Jim" Lawrence
1949 - 2020
LAWRENCE James R. "Jim", 71, husband of Patricia C. Muggeridge Lawrence, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home. Jim was born February 6, 1949, in Benham, KY to the late Ernest E. and Nervetta Childers Lawrence. He attended a year at Lafayette High, a year at Tates Creek High, graduated from the Carolina Military Academy and was a graduate of Fugazzi Business College. He spent many years in the automotive business in Lexington and retired from James Motor Co. He was a member of the British Marque Car Club, Sports Car Club of America, a Kentucky Colonel, Sons of the American Revolution, a member of the Executive Board of American Cancer Society, Chairman of the Board at St. Agnes House, and was a founding member of Keeneland Concours de Elegance. Along with his loving wife Patricia, Jim is survived by his brother, Nicholas E. (Susan) Lawrence and mother-in-law, Ruby Muggeridge. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Carolyn Stong. The family would like to thank all his many friends who put on the 143 car parade. What a tribute to a person who spent his life loving automobiles! No services are planned at this time, due to COVID-19. Donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society for research on Leiomyosarcoma at lmsdr.org. Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Rd. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
