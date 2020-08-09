James Reynolds

James Roger Reynolds, 72, husband of Joyce Ann Hurst Reynolds, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born October 22, 1947 in Jessamine County, Kentucky to the late Herbert Reynolds and Sarah Preston Reynolds. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Noah Roger Reynolds, Tony Reynolds, and Angel Brooke Hurst, one grandchild, and brother, Virgil Reynolds, and three sisters, Barbara Page, Betty Reynolds, and Debbie Reynolds. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Reynolds family. The family has chosen cremation and no services are scheduled at this time. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com