Services Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home 320 West Main Street Georgetown , KY 40324 (502) 863-1212 Resources More Obituaries for James Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Royce Jones

Obituary Flowers James Royce Jones, widower of Emma Jones, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Thomson Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, Kentucky at the age of 76. James was born on March 7, 1943 in Georgetown, Kentucky to John Robert and Alice Jones. He was a former member of Georgetown Baptist Church. James worked as a press operator at both the Georgetown newspaper and primarily at the Paris Daily Enterprise. He loved fishing and his greatest joy was his grandkids. In 1966, James entered the US Army where he proudly and honorably served in the Vietnam War. While there he earned several medals, including the National Defense Service Medal; 1 Overseas Bar; Good Conduct Medal (1st Award); Vietnam Service Medal w/2 Bronze Service Stars; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal w/Device 1960 Army Commendation Medal. Those left to cherish his memory include his son and daughter-in-law, Keith & Dawn Brockman of Wilmore, Kentucky, grandchildren, Wyatt Brockman & Macy Brockman, brother and sister-in-law, Johnny & Margie Jones of Georgetown, Kentucky, niece, Karen Kleman, and two special life long friends, Jay Power & Johnny Stangle. James was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Charles Jones, Richard Wright, Margie Perry, Jeanetta Norman, and Betty Cook. Funeral service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 2pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Esther Sapp officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with military funeral honors. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12pm to 2pm. To share a memory, please visit www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 18, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries