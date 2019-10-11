|
Nelson, James Samuel “Sam”, husband of Cristita S. Nelson, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Born in Prestonsburg, KY he was the son of the late Okie E. Nelson, Sr and Vera Nelson. He was an outstanding athlete in baseball, basketball and football at Henry Clay High School where he lettered numerous times before graduating in 1960. He briefly played football at the University of Kentucky his freshman year. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing. He was the first coach of the Lansdowne Club Swimming Team. He coached Little League Baseball at Eastern Little League with the Cardinals for several years. He was a Supervisor with RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company in Lexington, KY and Winston-Salem, NC from which he retired. Survivors other than his wife include one son, Sgt. Christian James Saquilabon Nelson, USMC of Jacksonville, Fl; one brother, Steven “Steve” E. Nelson of Lexington; one sister, Linda “Katie” Nelson Isaac of Lexington; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by one son, James Bradley Nelson and one brother, Okie E. Nelson, Jr. A funeral service will be held 10 am, Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Main St. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-8 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lexington VA Medical Center Voluntary Service and Donation, 1101 Veteran’s Drive Leestown Unit, Lexington, KY 40502, or the Lexington Humane Society 1600 Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 11, 2019