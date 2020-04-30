Home

Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
1935 - 2020
James Shepherd Obituary
James Edward Shepherd, 84, husband of Beverly Sue Riddle Shepherd, of Harrodsburg, Kentucky died, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Harrodsburg Health and Rehabilitation. He was born on May 16, 1935 in Gordon, Kentucky to the late Phillip and Louise Back Shepherd. James was a retired Educator with the Kentucky Education System and a U.S. Navy Veteran. Survivors include his children, Stuart Shepherd, Keith True and Michelle True. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve James and the Shepherd family. Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 30, 2020
