James Skaggs

James "Bimbo" Skaggs, 64, of Martha, KY went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home. Bimbo was born November 19, 1955 in Louisa, KY to the late Wilbur and Gladys (Sparks) Skaggs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Dianna Keeton. Survivors include his sister Barbara Hall; brother and sister in law Wilbur "Herbie" Skaggs Jr. and Lois Skaggs; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Elizabeth Enterprise Baptist Church in Martha. Burial will follow in the Skaggs Cemetery. Friends may visit the family after 1:00 PM Friday August 28, 2020 at the church until time of service. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Skaggs and his family.



