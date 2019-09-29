|
James Smith, 82, formerly of Wilmore, passed away on September 25, 2019 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. James was born on February 8, 1937 in Jessamine County, Kentucky to the late Ora Smith and Hallie Stevens Smith. He was a former employee of Rainbow Bakery and member of the Kentucky National Guard. He is survived by his children, Orah Wayne (Angela) Smith, Bobby Gene Smith, Terry Buford Smith Beverly Darlene (Samuel) McGuire, Jamie Lee Curtis, Holly Michelle (Pete Rivera) Smith 14 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, James Smith, Jr. and one grandchild. Funeral services will be conducted at Betts & West Funeral Home at 12:00 PM, Monday, September 30, 2019. Burial will follow in the Wilmore Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until time of service 12 noon. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 29, 2019