75, husband of Helen “Sue” Peel Spradlin, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Thomas O. and Odessa Marie Smith Spradlin on June 19, 1944. At an early age, his family moved to Eastern, Kentucky, and on to Jessamine County for the remainder of his childhood. Mr. Spradlin worked as a supervisor in the factory industry for many years. He enjoyed fishing, guns, and race cars. In his spare time he would rebuild small motors and loved to be out in the sun on his deck. In addition to his wife of 54 years, he is survived by his son, James L. “Jim” Spradlin, Lexington; grandson, James “J.T.” Spradlin, Jr; sister, Jaye Allred, FL; brothers, Gary L. Spradlin, CA, John R. (Suzie) Spradlin, MO, and Curtis Wayne (Sandra) Spradlin, CO; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister in law, Hiroko “Terry” Spradlin. Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Brother Bobby Lakes will officiate. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Serving as casketbearers will be Eugene Peel, Ronnie Blevins, Steve Lathery, Travis Peel, Willie Peel, Junior Dale Peel and Odell Peel. Honorary casketbearers will be Sam Lowery and Ken Spradlin. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 AM until the time of service. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 27, 2019