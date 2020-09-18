84, widower of Donna Muntz Thomason, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Born in Stamping Ground, KY, he was the son of the late Charlie Lewis and Edith Hall Thomason. A member of Stamping Ground Christian Church, he was a retired farmer, working with tobacco, hay and cattle. He also worked at Stagg Distillery in Frankfort and Buffalo Springs Distillery in Stamping Ground while also serving in the Air Force and Army, before he retired from the US Army Reserves in 1994. He is survived by his daughters, Karla (John) Barnes, Kimberly (Barry) Hay and Kaye (Billy) McIntosh; brothers, Bobby (Minnie Lou) Thomason, Carl (Patricia) Thomason and Paul (Linda) Thomason; grandchildren, Joseph Lee Reynolds, Aaron Wilson Reynolds, Lea Ellen Finch, Justin Clark Thompson, Jesse Lewis Thompson, Thomas Lee McIntosh, Maria Hope McIntosh and Travis Reed McIntosh; as well as eight great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. Funeral services will be 2 PM Sunday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Stephen Bruce. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 AM Sunday till service time. Please remember to wear a face covering and practice social distancing while visiting the family at the funeral home. Johnson’s Funeral Home will be following guidelines for 50% capacity. Memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or Disabled American Veterans
.