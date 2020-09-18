1/
James T. Thomason
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
84, widower of Donna Muntz Thomason, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Born in Stamping Ground, KY, he was the son of the late Charlie Lewis and Edith Hall Thomason. A member of Stamping Ground Christian Church, he was a retired farmer, working with tobacco, hay and cattle. He also worked at Stagg Distillery in Frankfort and Buffalo Springs Distillery in Stamping Ground while also serving in the Air Force and Army, before he retired from the US Army Reserves in 1994. He is survived by his daughters, Karla (John) Barnes, Kimberly (Barry) Hay and Kaye (Billy) McIntosh; brothers, Bobby (Minnie Lou) Thomason, Carl (Patricia) Thomason and Paul (Linda) Thomason; grandchildren, Joseph Lee Reynolds, Aaron Wilson Reynolds, Lea Ellen Finch, Justin Clark Thompson, Jesse Lewis Thompson, Thomas Lee McIntosh, Maria Hope McIntosh and Travis Reed McIntosh; as well as eight great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. Funeral services will be 2 PM Sunday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Stephen Bruce. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 AM Sunday till service time. Please remember to wear a face covering and practice social distancing while visiting the family at the funeral home. Johnson’s Funeral Home will be following guidelines for 50% capacity. Memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or Disabled American Veterans.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved