James E. Tackett, age 75, of Staffordsville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, May 3, 2019 at Salyersville Health Care Center. James was born September 18, 1943 in Johnson County, Kentucky, son of the late Okaetchel and Jessie Myrtle Frazier Tackett. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one son, Christopher Earl Tackett. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Tackett; three sons, Craig Tackett (Bobbie) of Staffordsville, Kentucky, Daniel Tackett (DeAnne) of St. David, Arizona, Mark Tackett (Monica) of Georgetown, Kentucky; two brothers, Gerald Tackett of Paintsville, Kentucky and Dean Tackett of Flat Gap, Kentucky; four sisters, Susie Blair of Springfield, Ohio, Peggy Lemaster and Francis Scott both of Staffordsville, Kentucky, and Judy Young of Beattyville, Kentucky; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the Jones-Preston Funeral Chapel with Ronnie Spriggs officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville, Kentucky. Friends may call at Jones-Preston Funeral Home on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 12:00 Noon until 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time service at 2:00 p.m. Jones-Preston Funeral Home is both Honored and Privileged to be Entrusted with all memorial arrangements for Mr. James Earl Tackett. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 3, 2019