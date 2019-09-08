|
|
James "Jimmy" Taulbee, 80, husband of Janice Shearer Taulbee, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at his home. A native of Clark County, KY, he was born on January 17, 1939, to the late Stewart and Ida Miller Taulbee. He was a lifelong farmer and former floor manager and owner of Winchester Tobacco Warehouse from 1974-2004. He was a previous shareholder of Paris Stockyards and served on the Clark County Conservation Board for over 30 years. In 2014 he received the Clark County Conservation Districts Distinguished Service Award, he was the 2019 Outstanding Individual and inducted into the Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2000. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Joyce Pasley and James Taulbee; five grandchildren, Lindsay Pasley III, Ethan (Kate) Taulbee, Waylon Taulbee, Channing Taulbee and Jaxson Reese Taulbee; three great grandchildren, Keaton Pasley, Hagan Peters and Emily Pasley; one sister, Charlene (Herschel) Turner; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, Eula Thomas, Imogene Carpenter, Ilene Lemon and Devona "Pat" Young; and three brothers, Denzil Taulbee, Eugene Taulbee and Edgar Taulbee. Services will be at 11:00AM, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Scobee Funeral Home by Danny Hall. Burial will be Shearer-Taulbee Family Cemetery in Clark County, KY. Pallbearers will be Channing Taulbee, Keaton Pasley, Hagan Peters, Waylon Taulbee, Ethan Taulbee, Charles "Shorty" Howard, Gene Embry, Bill Wilcox, Clint Pace, Steve Hall and Terry White. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces, John Dee Wilcox, John Rayburn, Dean Wells, Don Birch, Sherman Charles, Kirby Roberts, David Foley and Oakie Shearer. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00PM, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Scobee Funeral Home. Family would like to extend a special thanks to Regina Prewitt, APRN and Kim Privett, APRN. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 8, 2019