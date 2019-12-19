|
Dr. J. Thomas Schrodt, a professor emeritus of Chemical Engineering at The University of Kentucky, avid outdoorsmen and author, died Dec. 16th at The University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was 82. Schrodt was a founding member of the Department of Chemical Engineering at the University of Kentucky and served as both the Director of Graduate Studies and Chairman over the course of his 40 years. An avid outdoorsman who traveled the world exploring its streams and fisheries in search of Rainbow Trout, he collaborated on a very successful fishing guide titled Fly Fishing in Kentucky. That endeavor took him on a book tour throughout the southeast sharing his knowledge and expertise and creating a network of friends among fellow fishermen. Schrodt’s research contributed to the field of fossil fuel energy encompassing coal gasification and desulphurization and was a highly respected colleague and friend in the engineering community. James Thomas Schrodt was born in Louisville, KY October 07, 1937 one of 7 children to Helen Elizabeth Scherer and John Morgan Schrodt. He graduated from St. Xavier High School (Louisville, KY), earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at the University of Louisville, a master’s in chemical engineering at Villanova University and returned to the University of Louisville to earn his doctorate in chemical engineering. He was awarded the Outstanding Graduate School Alum from Villanova University in 1986. In addition to UK he instructed at West Virginia University and completed a 4 month academic sabbatical at the University of Canterbury, Christ Church, New Zealand, College of Chemical and Process Engineering. One of his last academic achievements at UK was assisting in the development and accreditation of an expansion program in chemical engineering at the UK Campus in Paducah, KY. He consulted for several organizations, including the State Department of Energy, US Department of Energy, General Electric and the National Science Foundation. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Mary Rita (Curran) Schrodt and their three sons; Nicholas Stephan (Mission Viejo, CA), Andrew Joseph (Waynesville, NC) and Martin Edward (Nashville, TN). In addition to his wife and sons, he is survived by three daughters in law: Christine Schrodt, Lori Schrodt and Michelle Schrodt along with three adoring grand children: Christian Davis, Nathan Bennett, and Brianna Curran. Siblings include John D. (deceased), Roberta (deceased), Paul R. (deceased), G. Randolph, (deceased), Emma Lou. and Mary A. Schrodt. Visitation will be Saturday December 21, 2019 from 9 - 11 AM at Pax Christi Catholic Church followed by Mass, celebrated by Father Larry Hehman at 4001 Victoria Way, Lexington, KY 40515. In lieu of flowers the family ask that a donation be made to either of the following. Marianists for Partnering with the Poor: 4435 East Patterson Rd, Dayton, OH 45430. Trout in the Classroom: Bluegrass chapter Trout Unlimited, 111 Lakeside Court, Georgetown, KY 40324. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 19, 2019