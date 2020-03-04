Home

James Thomas Stevens Obituary
STEVENS James Thomas, 79, husband of Anna Jewell Stevens, passed away on Mar. 2, 2020. He was born on Feb. 15, 1941 in Georgetown, KY, son of the late Jesse Thomas and Alma D. Rutledge Stevens. He was preceded in death by daughters, Beverly Stevens and Anita Miley. He retired from ANR Freight after many years and was a faithful member of Bryan Station Baptist Church. In addition to his beloved wife, Anna, he is survived by his stepson, Ben Sims (Lois); his sisters, Joan and Mary Stevens; 5 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Thurs., Mar. 5, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm followed by the funeral ceremony at 1:30 pm, Milward-Broadway. Interment will be at the Lexington Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Bryan Station Baptist Church Needy Fund, 3175 Briar Hill Rd., Lexington, KY 40516. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 4, 2020
