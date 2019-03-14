TOLLE James "Jim", 84, of Owingsville, KY, formerly of Lexington, KY, passed away Tues., Mar. 12, 2019 at home. He was born in Maysville, KY on Feb. 9, 1935. He was the son of the late Richard and Hulda Tolle. He was a past employee of Dix & Associates Pipeline Contractors, where he worked as a foreman and operator of heavy equipment. Jim proudly served in the United States Marine Corp and is a member of the American Legion Post 313. He was a member of Little Rock KY Christian Church. He will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved him. Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ramona; daughters, Linda (Dave) Walls, Dorinda (Michael) White, Jennifer (Leroy) Blount; sons, Jay (Mery Cres) Curtis, Jamey (Jody) Tolle, and Shawn (Robin) Tolle; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and one special niece, Hilda Rose of Berea, KY. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Curtis. A special thank you to the staff at St. Claire Hospice, for their loving care and support during his final days. Funeral services will be held 10 am Fri., Mar. 15, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. with visitation beginning at 9 am Fri. until the service. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mark McCullough, Michael Sams, Charles Chambers, Dan Grigson, Phillip Grigson and Jeramy Wells. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary