James "Buzz" Vaughn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VAUGHN James "Buzz", passed away on Sun., May 24, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born Feb. 7, 1958 in Lexington, KY to John and Lois Vaughn. He graduated from Lafayette High School and spent most of his life living and working in Lexington. Buzz loved sports, reading, playing his guitar and singing. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle spirit with a loving and caring heart. He was preceded in death by his father John Vaughn; brothers, John Andrew and Mark Alan Vaughn; grandparents, John and Nancy Vaughn and James and Susanna Miller. He is survived by his mother Lois and stepfather Bobby Creiglow; cousins, Debbie (Dave) Parks, Donnie (Janice) Hamilton, Jimmie (Debbie) Hamilton, Danny (Gwyn) Middleton, and many special, caring friends. Visitation will be Thurs., May 28, 2020 10:30 am to 11:30 am followed by the service at 11:30 am, Milward-Southland, officiated by Pastor Dave Parks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. www.milwardfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved