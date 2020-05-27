VAUGHN James "Buzz", passed away on Sun., May 24, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born Feb. 7, 1958 in Lexington, KY to John and Lois Vaughn. He graduated from Lafayette High School and spent most of his life living and working in Lexington. Buzz loved sports, reading, playing his guitar and singing. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle spirit with a loving and caring heart. He was preceded in death by his father John Vaughn; brothers, John Andrew and Mark Alan Vaughn; grandparents, John and Nancy Vaughn and James and Susanna Miller. He is survived by his mother Lois and stepfather Bobby Creiglow; cousins, Debbie (Dave) Parks, Donnie (Janice) Hamilton, Jimmie (Debbie) Hamilton, Danny (Gwyn) Middleton, and many special, caring friends. Visitation will be Thurs., May 28, 2020 10:30 am to 11:30 am followed by the service at 11:30 am, Milward-Southland, officiated by Pastor Dave Parks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. www.milwardfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 27, 2020.