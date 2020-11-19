James W. "Jim" EvermanJanuary 16, 1944 - November 17, 2020Lexington, Kentucky - James W. "Jim" Everman, 76, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 in Lexington, KY, surrounded, in love, by his immediate family. Born on January 16, 1944 in Paris, KY to the late James Hurst Everman and Helen Chappell Everman. His sister, Mary Everman Vagenas preceded him in death. He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Lillian Smith Everman; his beloved daughter, Deborah Everman Dennison; and son-in-law, Christopher Dennison of whom he was so proud; nephew, James Brent "JB" Vagenas who he loved so much; cousin, Henry "Hank" Everman who was more like a brother and his wife, Linda Heath Everman. Jim loved his church of 46 years; Tates Creek Christian, his church family and cherished his involvement in the church choir, small groups and bus ministry for many years. After retirement from IBM and Lexmark International, Jim enjoyed traveling with friends and family and worked part time. He loved meeting new people and sharing the hope found in Our Lord, Jesus Christ. A graveside service will begin at 1PM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please submit donations to Tates Creek Christian Church to continue the work of Our Lord.