95 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home. He was born at Climax in Rockcastle County, KY on October 16, 1923 the son of James Nathan and Dovie Ann Morris Mullins. He was a retired businessman and farmer, a member of First Christian Church of Mt. Vernon, and was a US Army veteran of WWII. He had been a Mason for over 65 years and was a member of the Oleika Temple of the Shrine. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Thelma Clark Mullins; a son, James Nathan Mullins II and wife Rhonda of Lexington; a daughter, Jamie Worley and husband Ed, of Lexington; a brother, Bill Mullins of Lexington; and a sister, Edna Parsons, also of Lexington. Also surviving are five grandchildren: James Nathan Mullins III and wife Diana, Preston Clark Worley and wife Langdon, Nicolas Hayes Mullins, Lauren Reed Worley, and Natalie Lynn Mullins; and three great grandchildren: Carolina Mullins, Savannah Mullins, and Charlotte Mullins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Eva Anderson; a brother, Al Mullins; and a grandson, Jerrod Mullins. Funeral services for Mr. Mullins will be conducted Saturday, July 6 at 2:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Bruce Ross. Burial with military honors will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 11:00 AM Saturday. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 4, 2019