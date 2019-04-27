Resources More Obituaries for James Roe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James W. Roe

Obituary Flowers James Willis Roe, 91, of Science Hill, formerly of Woodford County, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Ephraim McDowell-Fort Logan Hospital. James was a New Year's Day baby, born on January 1, 1928 in Woodford County, Kentucky, the son of the late Douglas and Florida Endicott Roe. Before his retirement James was a truck driver and drove the city buses in Lexington. James was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Aubrey, sons, Barry and James Roe, Jr., granddaughter, Michelle Carroll, two sisters and two brothers. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Debbie (Junior) Leggett, Science Hill, Angie Bellinger, Carlisle, Cynthia (David) Johns, Wilmore, Libby (Mike) Padgett, Lexington, Florida (Jimmy) Harris, Carlisle, son-in-law, Glenn Aubrey, Carlisle, daughters-in-law, Darlene and Carolyn Roe, both of Lexington, sister, Gracie Lee (Jack) Buskey, Florida, 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, John Buskey officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow the service at Versailles Cemetery where pallbearers will be his grandsons. Guestbook is available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries