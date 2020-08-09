1/
James Wayne Hudson
HUDSON James Wayne, was born December 29, 1941 in Owsley County and departed this life Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Jackson Manor Nursing Home in Annville, being 78 years of age. He was the son of the late Emery & Mary (Taylor) Hudson. Wayne is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Tirey) Hudson of Tyner and by three children, James Hudson, Larry Wayne (Londa) Hudson, and Connie (Jerry) Clark all of Tyner. He is also survived by three siblings, Claude Hudson of Tyner, Ricky Hudson of Booneville and Charlene Hudson of Island City. Wayne was blessed with seven grandchildren, Tim Clark, Veronica Smith, Logan Hudson, Ryan Clark, Lucy Smith, Deacon Smith and Aliyah Hudson. In addition to his parents, Wayne was also preceded in death by his daughter in law, Inez Hudson and by the following siblings, Charlie Gene Hudson, Norris Hudson, Irene Sandlin, Christine Reed and Robin Allen. Wayne was a member of the Walnut Grove Baptist Church. Funeral service 2:00 PM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Farmer officiating. Burial to follow in the Hudson Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 9, 2020.
