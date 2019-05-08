Services Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home 320 West Main Street Georgetown , KY 40324 (502) 863-1212 Resources More Obituaries for James Hilton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Willard Hilton Sr.

James Hilton was born in Fannon County, Georgia, on August 10, 1927 to the late Henry Lee and Minnie Venetta Carter Hilton. He was a proud resident of Georgetown, Kentucky beginning in the 1950's. He died peacefully surrounded by family in his Georgetown home on May 5, 2019. He was 91. From a childhood of the great depression, he grew up in Blue Ridge, Georgia with ten brothers and sisters. An example of a depression era childhood is that several of James' siblings did not live to adulthood. As a child, James observed/helped his father who would repair clocks, which many know served him (and Georgetown) very well later in life. He proudly enlisted in the US Navy as a minor without graduating high school, and with his mother's signature, he went off to serve our country. James served in WWII in the Pacific Theater as a machinist's mate until war's end, while regularly sending money home to Minnie, his mother, to help with costs at home. At the same time, he earned his GED returning not only as a Veteran, but with a high school diploma. Next, James joined AT&T as a lineman traveling through the southeast US, making a hefty $35/wk plus room and board. But the grandest benefit was the job took him to London, Kentucky where he met the love of his life, Kitty Parman, while refueling at her father's service station. To speed along this chapter, James showed the charm that we all knew, and they fell in love. Her father disapproved, they eloped, and remained happily married for 62 years until Kitty's passing in 2010. James moved through a few jobs improving with every step as they started a family, convinced Kitty's father on his quality, and began his climb. In 1954 James passed the entry test for the Kentucky State Police resulting in the move to Georgetown, Kentucky. Jim, let's call him now, served the Kentucky State Police covering Scott County until he joined IBM as they opened in Lexington. During his 32 years at IBM, Jim advanced from machine operator, through safety, first aid, to buyer of primary components of the famed Selectric typewriter. At the same time, he, Kitty, and family helped charter Highlands Baptist Church, and launched the antique clock repair business which would endure as his lasting imprint on Georgetown and the surrounding area. He continued the clock business into his late eighties as a craftsman of an increasingly rare art. In addition, he helped many politicians gain state and local office and held a few roles himself. He also gained statewide notoriety in horseshoe pitching, was an avid fisherman, and maintained a healthy golf habit. In his mid-eighties Jim made local news with his Hole-in-One at a local course. He will be remembered as Kitty's loving husband, a guiding wisdom to his entire family, an absolute enjoyment to neighbors and friends, and the consummate clockmaster to Georgetown. Bass and crappie in the fresh waters of both Florida and Kentucky swim a little easier with "Jiggerpole Jim's" pole put away. Jim is survived by sister Barbara Smenner, daughter Pamela Hilton Wise, son Jim Jr., and daughter in law, Linda, as well as grandchildren Melisa Wise, Paul Hilton, Mike Hilton, Jason Hilton, Eric Hilton, 6 great grandchildren, and extended family. He is preceded in death by his wife Katherine (Kitty) Marie Hilton, son in law Gary Lynn Wise, and grandson, Gary Lynn Wise, Jr. Visitation will be held at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm with Masonic Services taking place during that time at 6:30pm. Funeral services will be held at Gano Baptist Church on Friday, May 10 2019 at 1:00 pm with Jim Wetzel, Judge George Lusby, and Rev. Rob Muncy officiating. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. The following will serve as pallbearers, Josh Satterly, Scott Sutton, Jeff Parman, Greg Parman, Colonel Gray, and Johnny Jones. Serving as honorary are, Dr. Gus Bynum, Jim Sanders, John Smenner, Scott Calison, Joyce Parman, Debra Fugate, Irene Bottoms, Laura Schu, and Donna Quellin. Memorial donations may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com