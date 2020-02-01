|
Mr. James William “Bill” Ramsey, 76, of Richmond, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Bill was born on March 21, 1943. He was a lifelong resident of Madison County and a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a farmer, landowner and businessman, and was a member of The First Baptist Church of Richmond. Bill’s life was a testament of love of family, work, and in recent years the relationship he developed with his Lord Jesus Christ. He enjoyed his work and the camaraderie he shared with his many friends in the farming community. He found great joy in spending time with his family and being a part of his grandchildren’s life. He commented many times that God had been so good to him, to allow him a wonderful wife, children, grandchildren and work that he looked forward to every day. His kind gentle spirit will be missed by those fortunate enough to have shared his life. He is survived by his devoted wife, Wanda Johnson Ramsey; two children: April Ramsey Pergrem and William Brian Ramsey and his wife Stephanie; six grandchildren; Madison Pergrem, Hunter Pergrem, Ryder Pergrem, Alie Ramsey, Victoria Ramsey and Catherine Ramsey; his mother: Mildred Jean “Mickey” Downey; two sisters: Jeanna Ramsey Taylor and her husband Robert and Mary Ellen Ramsey Broaddus and her husband Wayne, and a host of other relatives and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his father: William Boyd Ramsey. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, February 3, 2020 at The First Baptist Church, 425 Eastern Bypass, with Rev. Bill Fort officiating. Interment will follow in the Richmond Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM Sunday at The First Baptist Church. Serving as pallbearers will be: Art Lain, Frankie Blevins, Jim Dause, Charles Hill, Jeff Oliver, Eric Taylor, Ryder Pergrem and Mike Pearson. Honorary Pallbearers are: A.D. Grant, Kenneth Barger, Gene Barber, Dr. Richard Shelton, Leo Gayheart, Rick Winn, Raymond Hardin, Keith Riley, Ted Cundiff, and Larry Carpenter. Memorial Contributions may be made to The First Baptist Church, 425 Eastern Bypass, Richmond, Kentucky 40475. The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.cpcfh.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 1, 2020